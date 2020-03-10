BT announces Gigabit broadband launch – says it will be 25x faster than Superfast Fibre

BT is launching its Gigabit home broadband service across the UK later this month – and it’s going to be really, really fast.

The new speeds will be part of a new range of plans that form BT’s next generation Full Fibre service, the company announced today.

Gigabit broadband refers to networks with a download speed of 1Gb per second. Providers use fibre optic cables to make these super speedy networks a reality.

BT claims that its gigabit service will be 25 times faster on average than the company’s Superfast Fibre broadband, the average speeds of which begin at 36Mb.

The gigabit service will also come with ultrafast upload speeds designed to keep up with online gaming, smart security devices, home working and video calling.

The company is promising users a “best in class broadband experience” that will be ideal for busy homes with multiple devices streaming, browsing, monitoring and gaming all at once.

The new service should also help prepare homes for the high-bandwidth products, 8K video, online gaming and more extensive smart home setups that could arrive in the future.

The new speeds will be available in more than two million households across the UK, with roll out beginning with Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds, London and Manchester later this month.

BT isn’t the only broadband provider rolling out a full fibre service with gigabit speeds right now.

Vodafone began rolling out its own Gigafast Full Fibre service over the last year, with Cambridge being the most recent recipient of the 900Mb network speeds.

That said, the launch of BT’s new gigabit Full Fibre service is set to make the company the fastest home broadband provider in more places than its competitors.

If you’re interested in BT’s incoming gigabit home broadband service, you can register your interest on BT’s website now. BT plans to reveal full pricing and more details in the coming weeks.

