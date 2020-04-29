The game developers at Gearbox Entertainment have struck a deal with well-known showrunner, Scott Rosenbaum, to bring a Brothers in Arms TV series to our screens. Here’s everything we know about the game-to-TV adaptation so far.

Brothers in Arms joins The Last of Us and Uncharted, which were both recently announced to be headed for the small and big screens respectively. It seems games being made into films and TV is once again becoming a trend.

According to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive, Rosenbaum and Gearbox co-founder and CEO, Randy Pitchford, will both take executive producer roles on the new show. Another notable name on the producer roster is Richard Whelan, who acted as a producer on HBO’s legendary World War 2 series, Band of Brothers.

“I love the stories we told in the games, and we do have more stories to tell, but a TV show lets us explore this subject matter and the effect on the relationships and people in broader ways,” Pitchford told The Hollywood Reporter.

The story of the new series focuses on a rarely-told story of 800 US soldiers who died in a botched practice run of the D-Day landings, called Exercise Tiger. Then, it follows the men into the war itself, focusing on eight US paratroopers.

Rosenbaum added: “The story we ended up using has never been dramatized on TV… Almost 800 U.S. servicemen were killed and it had to be covered up because the Allies were preparing for the real Normandy invasion.”

“What I liked and hadn’t seen before, is we explore German soldiers and civilians and those in high command on both sides. We meet all these real people and see the effect and the big puzzle.”

The original 2005 game, Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30, followed the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment through the harrowing real life events of Mission Albany. The game was a huge success and led to several more Brothers in Arms titles.

Producing a Brother in Arms series, focusing on the period around the D-Day landings, will be a huge undertaking in terms of both budget and man-power. The previous bar-setting World War 2 series, Band of Brothers, held the record for being the most expensive television series ever, for quite a while, until the wave of high-production value series’ of the last few years saw it de-throned by the likes of Game of Thrones.

We can’t wait to see how the Brothers in Arms TV series turns out. Stay tuned for updates.

