Broken Moto G screen? iFixit’s just made it way easier to fix

Motorola’s expanded its partnership with repair shop iFixit to sell official screen repair kits for its phones in Europe.

The deal means you’ll be able to pick up screen and battery replacement kits for the Moto X, Moto X Pure, Moto G4, Moto G5 Plus, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Droid, and Droid Turbo 2 through the iFixit online store.

The site also hosts video tutorials to help newbie repairers avoid any issues. The only downside is that any attempt to manually repair any of the phones will void your warranty – though given how old the phones be supported are we doubt this will be too big of an issue in this specific case.

It’s unclear if the deal will see iFixit start selling official screen kits for newer Motorola handsets, like the latest generation Moto G7 or Motorola One Vision. Trusted Reviews has contacted Motorola for comment and will update this article the moment it hears back.

The deal is an extension of a similar arrangement Motorola and iFixit made in the US. The deal started in October 2018 and saw Motorola become “the first” major smartphone manufacturer to supply official DIY repair kits to customers via iFixit.

The store also sells non-official screen repair kits for numerous other phones including Apple iPhones. But these aren’t official parts, so their quality can not always be guaranteed. We’d also strongly recommend only the most tech savvy of buyers attempt to do DIY repairs. It’s not always a simple process and some phones are significantly more difficult to repair than others.

Where possible most people will generally be better off going through an official store or repair programme, even if it takes slightly longer. The same is true for most hardware related issues on laptops and tablets, which generally have soldered or glued parts that make them tricky to repair.

