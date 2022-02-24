Broken Face ID will no longer mean replacing your entire iPhone

Apple will soon be able to replace the Face ID component of its iPhone handsets, rather than totally replacing the handset itself, it has emerged.

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple has informed Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers it has found a way to repair the TrueDepth camera component.

Until now the company has simply offered users replacement iPhones when Face ID is no longer functioning or has suffered damage. However, for users without Apple Care coverage, this will provide a much more affordable option than buying a brand new iPhone. However, the memo made no mention of how much the parts and repair will cost consumers.

For Apple, it gives the company a chance to cut down on the number of otherwise functional handsets that are wasted because they’re unable to be repaired.

While Apple did introduce the Face ID component on the iPhone X, the new repair option will only be available to those device owners on the following year’s iPhone XS and newer. Apple has narrowed the notch with the iPhone 13 this year, but it’s not clear whether this has simplified or complicated the process of replacing the TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID in the first place.

It’s not clear when the repair program will commence, but MacRumors says Apple has informed employees that the training materials will be circulated shortly.

Elsewhere, Apple continues to work on making Face ID more convenient for consumers. The forthcoming iOS 15.4 update includes Face ID with a Mask, which bypasses the hassle of unlocking your phone or authenticating a payment while wearing a face covering. The company had already added a loophole for Apple Watch wearers.