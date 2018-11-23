Black Friday deals on broadband bundles can result in serious savings. If you time it right, you can be on the hook for serious discounts for 12 or 18 months.

Here’s our round up of the best Black Friday broadband deals from the UK’s leading ISPs.

Virgin Media – Black Friday

Of the deals live on Virgin Media’s site now, the best option is the middle one – VIVID 200, which gives you average download speeds of 213Mbps and average uploads of 12Mbps for £30/month, down from the standard price of £37/month.

That saving adds up to £84 over the duration of the 12 month contract.

If you don’t need that kind of bandwidth, there’s the VIVID 100 option (£25/month down from £27/month), or if 213Mbps isn’t quite enough for your streaming and downloading needs, there’s the top tier option which gives you average download speeds of 362Mbps for £35/month, down from £42/month.

TalkTalk Broadband – Black Friday

Can’t get Virgin Media because the cable network doesn’t cover your street? Take your pick from these deals from ISPs using the Openreach network.

TalkTalk’s Black Friday discounts are very generous – you can get £11/month off of the price of the Unlimited Fibre Broadband service (avg. download speeds 36Mbps) which, over the duration of the 18 month contract, adds up to a stonking saving of £198.

The saving you’ll get from the faster Unlimited Fibre Speed Boost service (avg. download speeds 63Mbps) is even bigger. Normally, this would set you back £38.50/month, but if you order during the Black Friday period, it’ll cost you £25/month. That’s a saving of £13.50/month, which, over 18 months, represents a saving of £243.

That’s a huge saving, beating any Black Friday offer from any of the major ISPs.

We’d recommend this deal, not just because of the big saving, but because you’d pay the same per month for the 36Mbps Sky broadband package, too.

Sky – Black Friday

Sky’s waiving the standard £50 activation fee for its Fibre Broadband packages, which cost £25/month or £30/month respectively, which give you average download speeds of 36Mbps and 63Mbps respectively

Whichever service you opt for, the one-off £9.95 fee for line activation remains, as you’ll have to take the Sky Talk landline service with your Sky Broadband deal.

Of the two deals, we’d recommend the bigger 63Mbps service – it’s £5 more every month for a service which gives you significantly more bandwidth for your bucks.

Vodafone

Vodafone’s Black Friday broadband savings are a little underwhelming; the company is knocking a whole quid off of its standard offer prices.

Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile customers, who get £2/month off of the standard Vodafone broadband rates, aren’t afforded a Black Friday bonus either – the difference for Pay Monthly customers is still £2/month.

For your money, you’ll get average download speeds of 35Mbps and 65Mbps respectively.

Of the two, the best offer is Superfast 2, which promises average download speeds of 63Mbps, for £28/month – or £26 if you’re a Vodafone Pay Monthly punter. Either way, this will earn you a saving of £12 in total.

BT Broadband

BT’s taken an axe to its Superfast Fibre and Superfast Fibre 2 packages, both of which are reduced by £6/month.

Whichever deal you go for, that’s an annual saving of £72, and, seeing as the contracts are 18 months’ long, a saving of £108 in total.

While the deals are equal in terms of what you’d save, we’d recommend the Superfast Fibre package, which should give you 50Mbps on average.

Why recommend the slower package? Unlike a lot of ISPs using the Openreach network, BT offers a slightly faster VDSL1 service. 50Mbps gives you a lot more breathing room than 35-36Mbps. Of course, if this still isn’t enough, go for Superfast Fibre 2, which promises average download speeds of 67Mbps.

Plusnet Broadband – Black Friday

Like Sky, Plusnet has decided to bin off the usual activation charge (£25), for Black Friday.

Note that this offer only applies if you’re taking either the Plusnet Unlimited Fibre (36Mbps average download speed) and Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra (66Mbps average download speed) on an 18 month contract for £23.99/month or £27.99/month respectively.

You can get either package on 12 month contracts for the same monthly rate, but if you do, you’ll be on the hook for £25 for activation.

