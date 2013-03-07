Britons spend 23 days a year on smartphones

According to a new survey, the average British mobile user spends 23 full days on their smartphone per year.

Whether it’s making calls, sending texts, checking social media sites, browsing the web or playing games, new research from MobileInsurance.co.uk reveals that Britons spend an average of almost 23 whole days a year on their smartphone.

The data, gathered from 2,314 mobile users aged 18 or over, showed that the average time those surveyed used their handsets for various tasks each day was around 90 minutes each. Taking this into consideration, this equates to 32,850 minutes or 22.8 days annually, and a staggering 3.9 years out of the average adult lifetime.

“I was amazed to see how much we use our mobile phones over the course of a year and even our whole adult lifetime,” said Jason Brockman, Director of MobileInsurance.co.uk. “To see that we text, call, browse the net, use apps, take pictures and more for almost 4 years in our lifetime is astounding.”

Internet browsing ranked as the highest mobile usage category in the survey with 24 per cent, followed closely by sending texts (21 per cent), placing calls (17 per cent) and using apps (15 per cent). Surprisingly checking email was one of the lowest uses for handsets with 13 per cent of the votes, with taking photos (6 per cent) and miscellaneous “others” (4 per cent) drawing in last.

Despite the majority (86 per cent) of those surveyed admitting their mobile is a crucial device for their everyday lives, 79 per cent confessed they hadn’t insured their smartphones.

“We are clearly a nation of mobile phone addicts, which is why it’s so surprising that so many still fail to insure their handsets. If you think you can’t live without it, make sure it’s protected!” advised Brockman.

