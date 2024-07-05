British Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online for free

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone marks the last leg of the triple header that started the European tour. And there’s been plenty excitement and controversy over the last three weeks.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris finally come to blows on the track at the Red Bull Ring, leaving George Russell to score Mercedes’ first Grand Prix win since 2022.

Here’s hoping there’s similar levels of action and excitement at Silverstone, with Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari all in the hunt for pole position.

Here’s how watch the British Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on July 7th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 5th July

12.30pm – Practice 1

4pm – Practice 2

Saturday 6th July

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – British GP Qualifying

Sunday 7th July

3pm – British Grand Prix race

How to watch the British F1 Grand Prix 2024

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.99 for a Day Pass, and £34.99 for a Monthly Pass (though it’s been discounted to £26).

The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for the first three races of the season.

With the Monthly pass you’ll also be able to catch all the action from the onboard driver cams, as well keep track of where each driver is on the track map, timing screens, team radios, and the ‘Battle Channel’, where you can focus on up to three cars at once.

Can I watch the British Grand Prix for free?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package for the 2024 season in the UK.

But as it’s the British Grand Priz, you’ll be able to catch every practice session, qualifying, and the race live on Channel 4. If you don’t have access to Sky, this is a great option for those watching on free-to-air TV

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.