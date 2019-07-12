Exciting news − Mercedes are fallible! Even more exciting news − you can watch this weekend’s British Grand Prix for free! Welcome to our guide on how to watch all of the action at Silverstone, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream all of the action, no matter where in the world you are.

Was the Austrian GP two weeks ago a key moment of the season? Anyone who isn’t affiliated with Mercedes will certainly be hoping so. For the first time this season, someone other than Lewis Hamilton or teammate Valtteri Bottas triumphed − though they weren’t wearing the red of Ferrari. Instead it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel didn’t even make the podium last time out, but the German should be boosted by the fact he was victorious at Silverstone last season, with Hamilton and Kimi Raikonnen joining him on the podium.

British Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

The 10th stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is Silverstone, with the main action taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Here’s Sky Sports’ full British Grand Prix schedule (all times BST):

Friday, July 12

9:30am − British GP Practice One build-up

10am − British GP Practice One

1:45pm − British GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − British GP Practice Two

Saturday, July 13

10:30am − British GP Practice Three build-up

11am − British GP Practice Three

1pm − British GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − British GP Qualifying

Sunday, July 14

12:30pm − British GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − British GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX

4pm − British GP Paddock

British Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but this season’s British Grand Prix is also being shown by Channel 4. Sky is showing all of the events listed above, while Channel 4 is sticking to the key events − practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

The first practice session is being shown live on Channel 4 from 9:55am on Friday. That’ll be followed by live coverage of the second practice session at 1:55pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, coverage of the third practice session kicks off at 10:55am. That’ll be followed by live coverage of the qualifying session from 12:55pm.

On race day, coverage begins at 12:55pm.

You can also keep up with the action online through the All 4 website, and on your mobile with the All 4 app for both iOS and Android. Here are some more quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go or All 4 where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

