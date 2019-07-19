BritBox: here’s what you’ll have to pay for BBC and ITV’s new streaming service

BBC and ITV have revealed more information about BritBox, a UK focused streaming service produced as a collaboration between the two broadcasting giants.

The most important thing is the price, so we’ll get to that first. A HD subscription will set you back just £5.99 a month. It’ll be releasing at some stage between October and the end of the year.

Subscribers will have access to shows like Love Island, Gavin & Stacey, Broadchurch, Benidorm and other items from the back catalogue. BritBox will also get original programs specifically for the service, the first of which is planned to launch next year.

Your £5.99 a month will cover viewing on multiple screens and devices, and programs will move across to BritBox after they have finished their run on free catch-up services BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

BritBox’s unique selling point is the huge back catalogue that will be uploaded to the site from the get go. British comedies, dramas and documentaries going back through the decades. They have something its competitors don’t: inherent britishness, and years of classics that should ensure UK residents check in just to watch some old favourites, while international fans will likely want to see older TV shows that haven’t appeared online in any way shape or form before now.

ITV and BBC’s super heroic team-up could see the British broadcasting rivals coming together with the goal of securing a beachhead against the streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and NowTV, especially with the launch of Disney+ and AppleTV+ coming in the near future.

ITV will own 90 percent of the service at launch, while the BBC will own 10 percent, although this stake could rise to 25 percent. BBC is currently looking for permission from OFCOM to keep things on BBC iPlayer for an entire year.

