BritBox app coming to select premium Panasonic TVs

Panasonic revealed earlier this week that its premium range of televisions will be updated with the BritBox app, which will have content from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

BritBox is an attempt by UK broadcasters to challenge the dominance of Netflix and Prime Video in the video streaming market, opening up the archives of BBC, ITV, Channel and Channel 5 for a monthly price.

The TVs that will get the app won’t just be the 2019 range, with select TVs stretching back to 2015 receiving the app. Those include the Panasonic GX800 series and the GZ series, the FX700B and premium FZ series, the EX and EZ series, as well as the DX and CX series.

Once updated, the BritBox app can be found on the list of apps on the home screen, as well as in the top row banner for easier and more convenient access.

Panasonic will be one of the first television brands to feature the app on its smart platform, an app that’ll collate the biggest collection of British TV content/box sets in one place.

Both the BBC and ITV have partnered up to bring exclusives to the platform, such as Lambs of God, as well as classic British TV shows. The likes of Broadchurch, The Royle Family and Victoria are included as part of the streaming platform’s offerings.

BritBox has already been available in the US for two years, racking up 650,000 subscribers in its time there. That’s not a figure likely to cause either Netflix and Amazon any concern, a similar figure in the UK would, at least, be a decent start.

BritBox costs £5.99/month and is available in HD.

