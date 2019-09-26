Brisant Ultion SMART lock promises leading security and convenience

Smart locks make a lot of sense in terms of convenience, but switching over to a fully keyless house has many people worried about what happens if something goes wrong. The Brisant Ultion SMART could be the product to change your mind.

It offers everything you’d want from a smart lock but with the backup of having a traditional key lock on the outside in case something goes wrong or the lock runs out of battery.

The Ultion SMART ships with a replacement cylinder for your door, which has the company’s Lockdown Mode: a hidden lock that prevents the handle being snapped off and the cylinder removed. A video on the company’s website demonstrates how a traditional lock can be broken off and compromised in less than 10 seconds. Replacing the cylinder means that you need a new key for the outside of the door, so may need to have new copies made.

Installation should only take a few minutes and requires the internal handle to be removed and replaced with the smart lock. That’s far easier than with the Yale Conexis L1, which requires both handles and the cylinder to be removed, feeding a fiddly and delicate control cable through the door.

More conveniently, the door can be locked and unlocked using your phone, with auto-unlocked offered using a combination of geolocation and Bluetooth to only activate the lock when you’re close to your home. Of course, you can just open the app to control the lock.

There are four versions of the Ultion SMART available. The basic edition has Bluetooth only control and costs £229, and is the only model available with the wireless Danapad keypad. If you want to integrate your lock into your smart home, via a system such as SmartThings, there are Zigbee and Z-Wave versions available for £259, which can also be controlled via the Danalock App and Alexa. Finally, there’s an Apple Homekit version (also £259), which can only be controlled via the Apple Home app, Siri or your Apple Watch.

The Ultion SMART is available today and we’ll have a full review soon.

