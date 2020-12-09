Bring the bass – you can now add two Sonos Subs to your home set-up

Fancy beefing up that bass in your Sonos AV set-up? Thanks to a new update you can do just that, with Sonos customers now able to add a second Sub to their home theatre set-up.

Sonos has rolled out a software update that allows the option of a twin pair of Subs when paired with an Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase, or Amp.

While all Sonos speakers and soundbars are capable of producing bass, for those who want an even beefier and more powerful LFE performance, they can now add two Subs to their home set-up. According to Sonos, the ability to do this has been frequently requested feature from customers and professional installation partners, and the addition of twin Subs would certainly make sense for those with large enough rooms to take advantage of it.

And it’s not just for home theatre systems that an extra Sub can help. For those who use their Sonos system to play music, anything that stream will benefit from the added bass performance. We’ve tested the Sonos Arc Surround Package and though the Sub own its own is very expensive, the performance it offered in a surround sound set-up was very impressive.

To add a second Sub, you’ll need to do so through the Sonos S2 app. One of the Subs in the set-up needs to be the Sub (Gen 3), which will bring some added processing power. In order to be able to do this, any existing Sonos should update to the latest Sonos software that’s rolling out to app stores from today (Wednesday 9th December).