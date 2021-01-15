L-Acoustics Creations has announced an expansion of its Archipel Sound System range with the addition of new surround sound systems.

L-Acoustics’ Archipel Sound System portfolio has grown to include new Fiji 5.1, Hawaii 5.1, and Tonga 7.1 systems that sit alongside their original 2.1 incarnations.

Who are L-Acoustics? We went behind the scenes of their London office in 2020 and found a company that’s been on the bleeding edge of professional audio technology for the past three decades, but also one whose name will likely be unfamiliar to most.

That should hopefully change with this and other recent announcements as L-Acoustics brings more of its technologies to people’s homes. L-Acoustics’ expertise is used across the globe; in venues such as Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium and Las Vegas’ world famous Omnia nightclub, as well as by famous touring artists worldwide that includes Lorde, Lady Gaga and Aerosmith. And from what we heard when we visited their offices, home owners will be getting the kind of high-end sound that powers the aforementioned venues and tours.

The Archipel range of systems features a mix of desktop, lounge, media room, home cinema and versatile indoor-outdoor set ups that includes the Fiji (2.1 and 5.1), Hawaii (2.1 and 5.1), Tahiti (2.1), Tonga (2.1 and 7.1) and Ibiza (2.0). L-Acoustics also provides bespoke installations to those who need a specific set-up.

Guillaume Le Nost, Managing Director, Creative Technologies, L-Acoustics explained: “Consumer focus has shifted to the home, and to high end home audio as artists create a growing library of live streaming content.”

“Consequently, interest in the best home sound systems is surging and L-Acoustics Creations is uniquely placed to fulfil the desire to bring the concert home. We’ve put three decades of professional audio experience into creating packages that transform musical content into an experience that satisfies the most demanding music lover. In designing Archipel, we wanted a best-of-both-worlds marriage of pro audio and high end sound.”

The L-Acoustics Creations Archipel home sound systems can be reserved for purchase online now. Prices (excluding tax and shipping) start from €7,550 (Fiji), €14,050 (Hawaii), €23,400 (Tahiti) and €39,300 (Tonga). The multi-channel packages are available via an L-Acoustics Creations certified integrator.