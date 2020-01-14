The brilliant Xiaomi Mi A2 is getting even better with the Android 10 update

Xiaomi is about to make the Mi A2, a brilliant budget blower, even better, by bumping it up to Android 10.

The latest version of Google’s mobile operating system was released in September, and it appears that it starting rolling out to the Xiaomi Mi A2 − a Trusted Reviews Recommended device − over the weekend.

In our review of the Mi A2, in which we heaped praise on its build quality and performance, we wrote: “The Xiaomi Mi A2 is a phone that punches way above its weight.”

Read our review of the Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 joins Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9, Mi 8 and the sliding Mi Mix 3 5G, all of which have access to either the full or beta version of Android 10.

The Mi A2 is actually a member of the Android One programme, which is designed to offer a clean, fast UI to budget smartphones – and guarantees users at least two years of security and software updates.

However, with the handset having been released in July 2018, Android 10 could be one of the final major updates the device sees.

While officially considered stable, there are reportedly still a few UI glitches as well as features absent from the update.

According to XDA Developers, Wi-Fi calling service VoWifFi is missing and Google’s new APEX packages require users to have a locked bootloader. If you primarily rely on your Mi A2 to make Wi-Fi calls, you might want to hold out on the update until this issue has been resolved.

Related: Best cheap phones

If you’re a Xiaomi Mi A2 user and the update hasn’t reached your handset yet, don’t worry. Major updates take time to reach everyone, and chances are you won’t have long to wait.

If you’re wondering when your Xiaomi phone will get Android 10 – or MIUI 11 – you can check this article for what we know so far. If you’re currently using a Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus or another Android handset, you can also see the full list of phones that are destined for Android 10, along with all of the update schedules we’ve spotted.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …