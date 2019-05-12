Brighton vs Man City Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Brighton vs Man City: Where to live stream the Premier League this Sunday

37 games down, one to go. The brilliant 2018/19 Premier League title race reaches its conclusion today, and Man City head to Brighton knowing that a win will make them back to back champions. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Brighton vs Man City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Nobody really expects Brighton to do anything against Man City today, but after the remarkable Champions League action we’ve been treated to this week, we can’t help but hope there’ll be a final twist in what has been a thrilling tale. Where’s Joey Barton when you need him?

For the Seagulls, the pressure is finally off. They’re no longer flapping in the face of relegation, and Chris Hughton would love to give the fans a proper show after the joyless tension of the last few months.

However, City have shown no signs of choking. They’ve now won 13 Premier League games in a row, and their victory over Leicester at the Etihad Stadium on Monday felt like the moment, Vincent Kompany’s bolt from the blue already iconic.

Pep Guardiola’s men have already put Brighton to the sword twice this season, most recently in the FA Cup semi-final in April, a game that never ever looked like a contest.

The Citizens have arguably the best squad in world football, and will be able to call on the likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at the Amex Stadium. But if Glenn Murray is firing, Brighton are in with a chance.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Brighton vs Man City Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Sunday, May 12, and the match will be shown on TV on Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 2:30pm. The Liverpool vs Wolves game kicks off at the same time, and will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch Brighton vs Man City on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an thrilling affair.

