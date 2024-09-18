Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bricked iPhones can be wirelessly jump-started by another iPhone in iOS 18

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is now enabling iPhones in recovery mode to be restored wirelessly if another iPhone or iPad is nearby.

The new iOS 18 operating system for the new iPhone 16 includes new tools that can restore the firmware to an iPhone stuck in Recovery Mode, without the need to plug into a PC or Mac. Essentially, the iOS 18 device contains the firmware required to jumpstart a bricked iPhone and bring it back to life.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a steal at £198

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a steal at £198

Samaung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a 2023 flagship smartwatch that’s now available at a bargain price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £359
  • Now £198
View Deal

9to5Mac reports that any iPhone running iOS 18 can be used as the restorer, while (presently) you’ll need an iPhone 16 benefit as a restoree.

“The new phones are shipped with a special recovery partition that can manage the entire process regardless of whether the main iOS partition is booted,” the report says.

It’s not clear whether this expands to over iPhone models over time. It’s possible that there’s specific hardware within the iPhone 16 that aids this process.

However, it’s excellent news for iPhone owners who’ve previously had to take their devices in for repair, if they don’t have access to a Mac or PC to manually fix the issue.

As the report states, Apple has been working on this tool since 2020 and, in the meantime has made it possible for iPhones to wirelessly restore a bricked Apple Watch or Apple TV.

iOS 18 arrive on Monday with new icon customisation skills, a redesigned control centre, new privacy tools including the ability to lock apps behind Face ID, support for RCS messages, a Game Mode for iPhone and a revamped Photos app.

So far, the update has been smooth sailing for iPhone users, but if you have the iPad Pro M4 you might want to hold off on downloading the update for now. Reports are suggesting the update has bricked some owners’ devices.

You might like…

Download iOS 18 now and watch your friends on Android smile

Download iOS 18 now and watch your friends on Android smile

Chris Smith 2 days ago
15 handy iOS 18 tips to get the most out of your iPhone

15 handy iOS 18 tips to get the most out of your iPhone

Cam Bunton 2 days ago
All the iOS 18 features you can already get on Android

All the iOS 18 features you can already get on Android

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words