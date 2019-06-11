Post-Brexit London may be full of corruption and civilian-killing drones in Ubisoft’s upcoming Watch Dogs Legion, but the English capital will look better than ever thanks to ray tracing.

Shortly after the Ubisoft E3 2019 presentation, Nvidia officially confirmed Watch Dogs Legion will support DXR real-time ray tracing.

Related: What is ray tracing?

For those who don’t know, real-time ray tracing is a revolutionary new rendering technique that allows developers to create more authentic lighting effects, which not only looks drastically better but also behaves more realistically. This means you’re more likely to see light streaming through a window, while it also makes reflections in puddles and mirrors look jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Nvidia’s head of GeForce marketing, Matt Wuebbling, said, “Ubisoft goes to painstaking lengths to recreate the cities featured in their games, and ray tracing will add a whole depth to the new look and feel of the London-based Watch Dogs: Legion.”

“NVIDIA’s history of helping with Watch Dogs goes back to the beginning of the franchise, and we are ready to wow PC gamers once again with ray tracing in Watch Dogs: Legion.”

Related: Watch Dogs Legion

You’ll need an Nvidia RTX graphics cards to activate real-time ray tracing though, with the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti currently the only cards that fall under this umbrella. While other Nvidia GPUs are technically capable of using the feature too, their lack of Tensor Cores mean the performance will be so bad you won’t really reap the benefits.

It’s not yet confirmed whether Watch Dogs Legion will support real-time ray tracing at launch. We’re optimistic though, with the game not set to release until 6 March 2020. We have reached out to Nvidia to get confirmation on this though, so will update the article once we get more information.

Will you be playing Watch Dogs Legion with ray tracing activated? Let us on @TrustedReviews on Twitter