Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod released, creator’s videos taken down by Nintendo

A YouTuber recently released a multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild, and in response, Nintendo had his videos covering the mod taken down.

Recently, a YouTuber and speedrunner by the name of PointCrow, or Eric Morino, released a multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild. However, since, Nintendo has copyright struck his videos covering the mod, having them taken down. When they were taken down, the videos had amassed millions of views and were some of the creator’s most successful and popular videos.

If you know anything about Nintendo, however, you’ll know that the legendary company has a long history of taking legal action against anybody doing things with its IP that the company doesn’t approve of, usually earning the ire of gamers across the world. At the time of writing, the videos are still inaccessible, though it’s unclear if they’ll be able to go back up with monetization disabled. Either way, it’s certainly a blow for PointCrow.

While this is disappointing news, the modding scene for Breath of the Wild is still incredibly active, and you can still download and play PointCrow’s multiplayer mod. If you didn’t know, Breath of the Wild via emulation on PC is not only fully playable but there are a ton of different mods out there for the game you can test out for yourself. Plus, you can play the game at just about any resolution or framerate you’d like, too.

As far as the multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild goes, there are still kinks to be worked out in terms of janky mechanics and occasional glitches, but once you get it set up, it works. What’s more is that you can have up to a massive 32 players on a single server using the mod, which is crazy considering this is a singleplayer game only officially released for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

Regardless of whether the videos go back up, though, PointCrow certainly already has a lasting achievement to be proud of for bringing actual multiplayer to one of the most popular games ever made.