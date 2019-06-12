Pixel 4 design confirmed in remarkable Google reveal

Google has somewhat shockingly confirmed the design for the forthcoming Pixel 4 smartphone, following a number of leaks claiming to show the design in all its glory.

After leaks suggesting the company would adopt a square camera array on the rear of the device, Google ended any speculation by simply showing a render of the device in a tweet. It confirms the handset will offer a dual rear camera, an LED flash and another yet-to-be-identified sensor.

In a post by the Made By Google account on June 12, the company wrote: “Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4.”

A Google spokesperson confirmed to 9to5Google the handset shown in the image is indeed the Pixel 4.

Earlier this week a post from @OnLeaks showed purported CAD-based designs suggesting Google would move past a single lens rear camera for the first time in the history of the range. So far, the Pixel phones have offered top-level cameras without having to add additional lenses. We now know for sure that will change.

Related: Pixel 4 features we want to see

The confirmation from Google also insulates it from accusations it may be copying Apple, with recent rumours suggesting the iPhone 11 will adopt a similar rear camera design.

While the image above only shows the rear of the phone and keeps everyone guessing on the front of the device, the notch (or lack thereof), size of the bezels and more, it’s still a remarkable reveal from the company. Another recent link suggested Google may deploy a Galaxy S10-like punch hole for dual selfie-cameras.

Despite this early semi-reveal, we’re still not expecting Google to unveil the phone in all its glory until this autumn. History would suggest the company will still wait until October to reveal and release the forth-generation Pixel handset, which is also likely to include a larger XL model.

Elsewhere we’re fully expecting the phones to offer the Qualcomm 855 system-on-a-chip, combined with 6GB of RAM. Android Q will be available out of the box, of course.