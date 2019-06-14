Brazil vs Bolivia Live Stream: Watch tonight’s Copa America clash online

Brazil vs Bolivia Live Stream: Watch the Copa America Cup clash online

Did you think the football was over? Well, you were wrong. While the Women’s World Cup is taking place in France, over in South America the 46th edition of the Copa America is about to kick off. Brazil vs Bolivia is the opening match and Brazil will be desperate to win it on home turf and wrestle the trophy away from back-to-back champions Chile. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

The 46th edition of the Copa America will be the last to be held on an odd year, and with 12 teams. From 2020, the tournament will be held at the same time as the Euros, which is nice for those looking forward to hazy summers full of association football.

There are a number of stories going into the tournament. Can Brazil win the trophy without the talismanic Neymar? Can Messi lead Argentina to glory on Brazilian turf? What on earth are Japan and Qatar doing in a South American tournament (they were invited, so that clears that up).

It could be one of the more competitive Copa Americas we’ve seen in some time, with a number of countries hiring new coaches and still in the process of getting up to speed.

On paper, Brazil vs Bolivia should go in the favour of the home team even without Neymar in the squad. With Firmino and Jesus in the team, they should have enough firepower to blast past Bolivia, but La Verde could spring a surprise against their illustrious neighbours.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

Related: Best free VPN

Brazil vs Bolivia kick-off time

The Brazil vs Bolivia kick-off time is set for 1.30am BST, which is either late or early, depending on how you look at it.

Brazil vs Bolivia TV channel

Brazil vs Bolivia is being shown by Premier 1. Tune in to channel 412 to watch it on Sky or channel 551 to view it on Virgin Media.

How to live stream Brazil vs Bolivia online

For those that don’t subscribe to either Sky or Virgin, the Premier Player is your choice for catching the action online.

The service includes a seven-day catch-up service allowing you to “watch any live or delayed event from the previous week”.

HD is the resolution of choice and Premier Sports is available across “all major devices” from iOS to Android to PC. If you are a Sky subscriber, the Premier Player is bundled in for free. To watch via a browser, up-to-date versions of Chrome and Firefox are recommended.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Brazil Copa America squad

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio, Dani Alves, Fagner, Alex Sandro, Filipe Luis, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Fernandinho, Arthur, Allan, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Everton, David Neres, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Willian Bolivia

Bolivia Copa America squad

Carlos Lampe, Ruben Cordano, Javier Rojas, Marvin Bejarano, Diego Bejarano, Luis Haquin, Adrian Jusino, Mario Cuellar, Saul Torres, Roberto Fernandez, Jose Mario Carrasco, Alejandro Chumacero, Raul Castro, Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Samuel Galindo, Fernando Saucedo, Diego Wayar, Paul Arano, Marcelo Martins, Gilbert Alvarez, Rodrigo Ramallo, Leonardo Vaca