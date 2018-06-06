Brazil vs Belgium Live Stream: Watch tonight’s World Cup clash for free

Brazil vs Belgium Live Stream: Watch the 2018 World Cup online for free

It’s De Bruyne vs Neymar this evening with Belgium taking on Brazil in Kazan for a place in the World Cup semi-finals. Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the Brazil vs Belgium game on TV and online – and best of all, it’s free! Plus, full Brazil vs Belgium TV channel details, the kick-off time and more.

Brazil remain the tournament favourites without truly impressing yet. The Samba Boys efficiently dispatched Mexico in the Round of 16 and now face a stiffer test from Belgium’s star-heavy line-up. It’s Neymar Jnr, Coutinho and Jesus vs De Bruyne, Lukaku and Hazard as the teams line up this evening in Kazan.

Belgium are aiming for their first World Cup semi-final since 1986, following the dramatic comeback victory over Japan, in one of the games of the tournament earlier this week. The five-time champions are looking to get back to last four stage following the stunning 7-1 home defeat to Germany in 2014.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

Brazil vs Belgium: When is today’s World Cup match?

The Brazil vs Belgium kick-off time is set for 7pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Kazan, Russia, where the game is being played.

Brazil vs Belgium TV Channel: How do I watch Brazil vs Belgium on TV?

The BBC and ITV are splitting World Cup TV coverage here in the UK, and the Brazil vs Belgium clash has gone to the BBC. The exact channel is BBC One, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST.

How to watch Brazil vs Belgium: Live stream the World Cup

To watch Brazil vs Belgium online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny, providing you have a TV license.

There are BBC iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

BBC iPlayer | Web

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Brazil World Cup squad

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Miranda, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Geromel, Marcelo, Fagner, Danilo, Filipe Luis; Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Taison, Douglas Costa

Belgium World Cup squad

Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier; Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Kevin de Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Thorgan Hazard, Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli; Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens

