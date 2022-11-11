Brazilian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

The F1 season that promised much and delivered plenty of excitement in its first half is beginning to wind down as we reach the destination of Sao Paolo for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Both the drivers and constructors championships were wrapped up a few races ago, with cost cap saga resolved a few weeks ago (at least for some) and most of the 2023 seats locked in, teams and drivers are racing for both pride and points as they seek to climb up the standings and end the season on a positive note.

Lewis Hamilton is running out of chances to get his first win of the season, and if he doesn’t win in 2022 it’ll be the first time he has not been on the top step in any season since he joined. Max Verstappen will be wanting to make sure of that as he bids to extend his record of the most races won in any season.

Ferrari and Mercedes are still tussling for second place, though it is advantage to the Prancing Horse and it’s still tight between Alpine and McLaren for fourth place. In fact teams are all still jostling for places, and in some cases a few points could be enough to change positions as we go into the final race.

The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace track doesn’t serve up boring races too often, with wet weather expected across the weekend that could mix things up. To find out how to catch the action this weekend, here’s how to watch the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix on TV and online.

What time does the Brazil Grand Prix start?

The Brazil Grand Prix will be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in 4K HDR. The race starts at 8pm UK time on Sunday November 13th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 11th November

3.30pm – Practice 1

7pm – Brazil Grand Prix Qualifying

Saturday 12th November

3.30pm – Practice 2

7.30pm – Sprint race

Sunday 13th November

6pm – Brazil Grand Prix race

How to watch the Brazil F1 Grand Prix 2022

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

For Sky Q and Sky Glass subscribers, they’ll be able to watch the race in 4K HDR picture quality (and Dolby Atmos if your equipment supports it).

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £33 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for multiple race days within a month.

What time are the free Brazilian F1 Grand Prix highlights on Channel 4?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2022 season in the UK.

The Sao Paolo qualifying highlights on Channel 4 starts at 11.10pm on Saturday 12th November. Race highlights begin at the the slightly earlier time of 10.55pm on Sunday 13th.

If you miss the live shows, you can watch the action on the All 4 app after it has been broadcast.

