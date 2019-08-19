Get your hands on the true headliner in the Note 10 launch and save 50% on Three Mobile’s unlimited data tariff.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Ready Plan with Unlimited Data (Save 50%)

The Note 10 Plus is one of Samsung’s most powerful smartphones, so it deserves a plan that can more than keep up. Luckily for you, Three Mobile has slashed the price of its all-you-can-eat tariff for the Note 10 Plus and you can save 50% for the first six months, meaning it’ll cost you just £39 a month rather than £78.

Best Galaxy Note 10 Unlimited Data Deal Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts A monthly allowance that can see you making the most of all the Note 10 Plus' most supreme features, binge on its 6.8 AMOLED display, doodle with the fantastic S-Pen and snap away with its triple camera threat.

Admittedly it doesn’t sound quite as sweet a deal after those initial six months. However, broken down this is an unmissable deal. Once you subtract the cost of the handset itself, an RRP of £1,099, from the total you’ll pay across the 24-month period (£1,667), you’re looking at a 5G ready tariff with unlimited data, minutes and texts that costs just £23.66 a month.

A supremely beautiful handset, in our initial hands-on, the Note 10 Plus more than trumped the standard variant of the flagship line-up. With its gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED, Infinity-O screen, Samsung truly optimise on the space awarded to this bigger smartphone. The Note 10 Plus harbours a practically invisible bezel and the signature punch-hole camera that resided on the top-right of the S10’s screen takes centre stage in this latest Samsung launch.

Packing the potential for 45W fast charging, in the box you’ll find 25W and a 4300mAh battery cell. It also comes with a powerful Exynos 9825 processor, 12GB of RAM and a healthy 256GB of storage with the option to add more with its microSD slot.

The signature of the Note series, the Note 10 Plus also comes with the S-Pen stylus which slots beautifully into the body of the phone and comes equipped as a remote with its neat button, as well as a ton of new Air Gestures.

A great phone with the option to doodle, take note and simply get creative, you’ll want the plan that can keep you going for longer as you binge, draw and more. Get this fantastic Three Mobile 5G-Ready plan and save 50% on your first six months, down to just £39 a month.

