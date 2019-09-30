Nintendo has announced a new installment in its hugely popular Brain Training franchise, and it’s coming to Switch later this year with a dedicated peripheral of its own to boot.

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training was a colossal blockbuster on the Nintendo DS family of systems, selling millions of copies as it helped establish the handheld as something anyone could pick up and play.

Now, after a long absence, the accessible puzzle experience is making a welcome comeback on Nintendo Switch, with a new installment debuting on Nintendo Switch before this year comes to a close.

Brain Training for Nintendo Switch will launch exclusively for the platform on December 27, coinciding with the release of a dedicated stylus for the console – which we could see working well with a bunch of different titles.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Details on a western release outside of Japan remain unconfirmed, but given the franchise’s legacy and its huge popularity, it feels very likely we’ll see it localised. When is the big question, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any major developments.

This new Switch iteration will introduce a variety of new puzzle mechanics alongside a dedicated multiplayer mode where you and a friend can presumably work together or compete to solve head-scratching brainteasers.

New gameplay mechanics will include new IR tests, online competitions, stylus tracking and the previously mentioned multiplayer mode we assume will be incorporated into new puzzles the game will be introducing.

It seems the multiplayer mode will involve removing the joy-con controllers and, in some instances, making use of the motion controls and HD Rumble to solve creative yet devious riddles. It sounds like a fascinating mix on the Brain Training formula for sure.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…