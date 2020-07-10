After months of coronavirus-imposed delays and postponements, British boxing is finally back. Tonight, Brad Foster defends his British and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight titles against unbeaten foe, James Beech Jr. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Foster vs Beech Jr on any device this evening.

Of course, crowds can’t attend tonight’s fight, which will be broadcast from the BT Studio in Stratford. It will be interesting to see the reactions of fans and fighters to this new take on live boxing.

Foster vs Beech Jr start time

The action starts at 7PM BST, with the undercard fights taking place first. The first fight is likely to start around 8PM.

Expect Foster and Beech Jr to step into the ring around 10PM. However, this may change if there are stoppages in the earlier bouts, so keep an eye on proceedings, even if you’re just looking out for the main event.

How to watch Foster vs Beech Jr in the UK

The fight will be available to BT Sport customers on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport 1 HD.

If you’re a BT customer but you won’t be in when the bouts start, try downloading the BT Sport app to watch all the action on your mobile device, wherever you are. However, you will need a solid internet connection to get the best experience.

If you’re an EE customer, you can tune in for the action free with a BT Sport free trial. Just text SPORT to 150.

Foster vs Beech Jr preview

Brad Foster was hugely impressive in his last appearance, dismantling Lucien Reid at York Hall in February. It took Foster only six rounds to take down Reid, which shocked fans and pundits after how closely contested the first fight between the pair had been.

Foster showed he has all the tools to defend his title again and, should he beat James Beech Junior this evening, he’ll win his British title belt outright – as is the tradition for a fighter who makes three successful defences.

Beech Jr will be no push-over though and has his eyes firmly set on capturing Fosters titles for himself. He’s unbeaten in 12, with just two fights less on his professional record than Foster and the same amount of wins. Foster has 12 wins and two draws to his name.

Fans may note that Foster has amassed five stoppage wins in his career, to Beech’s two. That’s particularly notable when considering that Foster – in recent outings – has consistently faced higher level opposition than the men Beech Jr has overcome.

Foster is a firm favourite with pundits and bookmakers, but fans are yet to see what James Beech Jr is really made of. The 23-year-old is an outsider, yes, but in such strange times an upset is perfectly possible, especially given constraints on training and gyms that had limited some fighters until recently.

It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport tonight to see the return of British boxing. As well as the headline act, there is a full undercard, listed below:

Hamzah Sheeraz (10-0) vs Paul Kean (12-1) – WBO European Super Welterweight Title

Mark Chamberlain (5-0) vs Stu Greener (3-4) – Lightweight

Dorin Krasamaru (2-0) vs Phil Williams (3-24-1) – Heavyweight

David Adeleye (1-0) vs Matt Gordon (2-2-1) – Heavyweight

