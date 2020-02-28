Brace yourself, Snapchat-style stories are coming to LinkedIn − yes, really

Get ready for an influx of corporate filters and cutesy hump-day posts − LinkedIn is about to embrace “a new conversational style.”

LinkedIn is essentially a place for you to dump your CV, and definitely not somewhere anyone goes to have a good time.

Despite this – in a move that’s suspiciously similar to managers forcing team-bonding experiences upon their staff – the company has decided to introduce Stories to the stuffy, corporate platform.

At the moment the feature is undergoing internal testing but will probably be rolled out to members in the coming months. Writing about the venture with unbridled enthusiasm on the LinkedIn blog, head of content product Pete Davies said:

“The sequencing of the Stories format is great for sharing key moments from work events, the full-screen narrative style makes it easy to share tips and tricks that help us work smarter, and the way Stories opens up new messaging threads makes it easier for someone to say, ‘and by the way… I noticed you know Linda, could you introduce me?’”

This is the latest attempt from LinkedIn to make it seem more like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and less like an online version of your sixth-form CV building workshop.

It previously created special ‘reactions’ for posts back in April, which are suspiciously similar to likes on Instagram and Twitter, and has also rolled-out a LinkedIn Live video option. You actually have to apply for this latter feature if you want to subject your ‘connections’ to hours of you monologuing.

Will this draw a younger crowd onto the LinkedIn platform? Seems unlikely. It does, however, offer a new and dramatic way to announce that you’ve finally quit the day job.

