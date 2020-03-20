BOXT adds SOS next-day boiler service for those most vulnerable to coronavirus

With the UK in lockdown over coronavirus outbreak, a working boiler has never been so important but how do the vulnerable deal with getting a new one installed?

BOXT, the boiler installation service, has rolled out an SOS service for the most at-risk customers to help them get a new boiler quickly and safely during the coronavirus outbreak.

With the new service, that launches on Monday 23 March, the over-70s and the most vulnerable to the virus will be given priority booking, with next-day delivery and installation of boilers, provided that a booking is made before 3pm the day before. BOXT is providing a dedicated telephone number for orders, 0800 304 7640.

In order to prioritise safety during installs, the company will work with customers. This includes single-visit installations with a solo engineer where possible, and pre-visit phone calls to discuss and advice how the installation will be carried out and the level of distancing and isolation that will be required.

All engineers have been trained to adhere to World Health Organisation guidelines for personal hygiene, zero personal contact and distancing. BOXT is also promising that all engineers will thoroughly clean surfaces in the vicinity of the boiler installation pre- and post-installation; perform risk assessments with customers before visiting; and (supplies permitting), will be issued with disposable overshoes, coveralls and more robust facemasks.

“As every Briton over the age of 70 will be told ‘within the coming weeks’ to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves, we believe it is now essential we offer a service to support those who are most at risk for additional peace of mind,” said Andy Kerr, co-founder of BOXT.

“We have also reviewed our existing procedures and will be introducing enhanced safety measures including supplying engineers with face masks and disposable gloves to ensure everyone can feel secure during these uncertain times.”

In a move to avoid contact, the company is making it clear up-front that visiting engineers will not be able to accept food and drink while visiting a customer’s home.

BOXT is a nationwide boiler installer that uses a network of trusted local engineers and suppliers to provide a next-day installation service. Selected combi boilers are provided with a free Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini smart speaker, and you can learn how good the service is with our full BOXT review.

