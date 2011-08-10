Boxee Unveils New iPad App

Boxee has just announced an iPad app which can be used by



anyone with an iPad, but to get the most out of it, you really need to have a



Boxee Box.

Boxee for iPad is a free app available from today in the App



Store and works with Boxee and Boxee Box devices by sending video from your iPad, via AirPlay, to your TV.



However, the app has a lot more features than that.

Boxee for iPad is essentially a way for you to aggregate all



your favourite online videos in on place, be they from Vimeo, YouTube, TED or



any of the hundreds of sources on the web. There is also a social aspect to the



app and by linking to your Twitter, Facebook or Tumblr accounts, you can see



all your friends’ favourite videos in one place.

Should you have Boxee, which is a freely downloadable



multimedia programme which first hit the public in June 2008, or a Boxee Box,



then you will be able to sling those videos to the your TV, to watch on a



larger screen.

Another feature which could indeed make this app very



popular, is the ability to stream video files stored on a Mac or PC over a home



network to your iPad. All you need to do is install the Media Manager software



from Boxee and away you go. The app transcodes the video as it goes for viewing



on the iPad without having to convert them or store them on your tablet.. Of course all these videos can then be sent to your TV should you



be in possession of a Boxee Box.

Within the app, videos can be saved to your watch-list for



later using the newly refined Boxee Bookmarklet, allowing users to access this



watch-list from the app, online or direct from the Boxee Box. Users will also



be able to see curated lists of videos with recommendations from the Boxee community and Boxee



staff.

The free app is available now in the App Store. Let us know if you’re using the app and what you think of it.

Source: Boxee