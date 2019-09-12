Bowers & Wilkins has announced the a new Formation Flex top-end standalone wireless speaker.

The Formation Flex is Bowers & Wilkins’ latest attempt to create a top end wireless, standalone compact speaker for serious listeners. According to the firm the Formation Flex is optimised in real time, which makes for less distortion, more dynamic EQ and its best sound quality yet.

The company claims that the speaker is able to support high res streaming with 96/24 bit audio for incredibly clear sound quality. That’s twice the fidelity of the leading wireless speaker brand out right now. This quality is made possible by the same decoupled double dome tweeter with neodymium magnet found in the 600 series speakers, giving the wireless Formation Flex the same award-winning sound quality as the brand’s popular wired option.

Related: Best Bluetooth Speakers

The speaker can be set up by itself or paired with another Formation Flex for stereo sound with near-seamless synchronisation. Alternatively, the speaker can also be hooked up to the Formation Bar and Formation Bass to slot neatly into your home audio system, plunging your house into an immersive 5.1 surround sound experience.

“Once again, we’re introducing world class modern design – a product that is purposely built for superior acoustics but designed to fit into your home aesthetic and make a statement”, said Bowers & Wilkins CEO Greg Lee. “And one of the key features is the full home scalability, the Flex lets the consumer expand through the entire home with additional Formation products that we introduced in the Spring”.

Related: Best Multi-Room Speakers

Bowers & Wilkins’ patented robust mesh network means you can run your music separately to your home Wi-Fi network so your tunes won’t be interrupted if someone tries to download a movie over your network connection.

The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Flex will launch in the UK at the end of September and will cost £399.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …