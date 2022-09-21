 large image

Bowers and Wilkins 700 Series 3: All the loudspeakers detailed

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

After revamping its 800 Series of stereo speakers in 2021, esteemed British hi-fi brand Bowers & Wilkins has detailed its step-down 700 Series, made up of floorstanding, stand-mount and centre channel loudspeakers.

The 700 Series serves the function of being able to adapt to stereo music and home cinema set-ups, featuring technologies that have dripped down from the flagship 800 Series into the 700’s more affordable form.

The 700 Series is available to purchase from September 21st, 2022 onwards.

700 Series 3 design and features

BW 703 S3 Mocha Beauty tweeter on top

The 700 Series introduces slimmer cabinets for the first time in the range’s history, with a curved front baffle and drive units mounted in external pods. The revised form is said to reduce the impact of the loudspeaker baffle on the speaker’s performance, minimising the cabinet diffraction effect so all you hear is the music and not the cabinet adversely affecting the sound.

The new cabinets will be presented in four finishes, including an all-new Mocha finish that sports a highly grained wood finish. Mocha joins the Gloss Black and Satin White finishes and it’s these three that will be offered to most markets around the world. The fourth, Rosenut, will only be available in Asian and Pacific markets.

Four models within the 700 Series incorporate the Solid Body Tweeter-on-top design, which includes the 702 S3, 703 S3 floorstanders, 705 S3 standmount and HTM71 S3 centre speaker. The range of speakers with the tweeter-on-top design also means a whole home theatre system can be created that utilises the design.

The Tweeter-on-top design has been re-engineered for the 700 Series, with the enclosure lengthened to reduce distortion and two-point decoupling design improved, the tweeter is better isolated from the loudspeaker cabinet for a cleaner, more open soundstage.

All three-way loudspeakers feature the Biomimetic Suspension that was introduced with the 800 Series Diamond range. This suspension replaces the fabric spider found in previous generations, as Bowers & Wilkins claims the new suspension reduces “unwanted noise from the output of the spider as the midrange cone operates.”

Speakers with mid/bass drive units – 707 S3, 706 S3, 705 S3 and HTM72 S3 – benefit from upgrades too, with new motor systems and improved chassis for “cleaner output.” Bass uses B&W’s Aerofoil technology that aims to deliver cleaner, lower distortion bass.

Bowers & Wilkins 700 Series range

702 S3

BW 702 S3 Gloss Black Beauty
  • Price: £5500 / $7000 / €6500
  • 1x ø25mm (Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
  • 1x ø150mm Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 3x ø165mm Aerofoil Profile bass
  • Frequency range: 28Hz to 33kHz
  • Sensitivity: 90dB

703 S3

BW 703 S3 Beauty shot

Price: £4200 / $6000 / €5000
1x ø25mm (Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
1x ø150mm Continuum cone FST midrange
2x ø165mm Aerofoil Profile bass
Frequency range: 30Hz to 33kHz
Sensitivity: 90dB

704 S3

BW 704 S3 Satin White Beauty

Price: £3000 / $4000 / €3500
1x ø25mm diamond dome high-frequency
1x 150mm Continuum cone FST midrange
2x 250mm Aerofoil cone bass units
Frequency range: 43Hz to 33kHz
Sensitivity: 88dB

705 S3

BW 705 S3 Mocha
  • Price: £2600 / $3400 / €3000
  • 1x ø25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
  • 1x ø165mm Continuum cone bass / midrange
  • Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz
  • Sensitivity: 88dB

706 S3

BW 706 S3 Gloss Black

Price: £1650 / $2200 / €2000
1x ø25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
1x ø165mm Continuum cone bass / midrange
Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz
Sensitivity: 88dB

707 S3

BW 707 S3 Satin White
  • Price: £1300 / $1800 / €1500
  • 1x 25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
  • 1x 130mm Continuum cone bass / midrange
  • Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz
  • Sensitivity: 84dB

HT7M1 S3

BW HTM71 S3 Gloss Black
  • Price: £1700 / $2500 / €2000
  • 1x 25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
  • 1x 130mm Continuum cone FST midrange
  • 2x 130mm Aerofoil Profile bass
  • Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz
  • Sensitivity: 89dB

HT7M2 S3

BW HTM72 S3 Mocha
  • Price: £1000 / $1500 / €1200
  • 1x 25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency
  • 2x 130mm Continuum cone bass / midrange
  • Frequency range: 48Hz to 33kHz
  • Sensitivity: 87dB

FS-700 S3

BW FS-700 S3 stands

Price: £800 / $800 / €900

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

