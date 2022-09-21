Bowers and Wilkins 700 Series 3: All the loudspeakers detailed

After revamping its 800 Series of stereo speakers in 2021, esteemed British hi-fi brand Bowers & Wilkins has detailed its step-down 700 Series, made up of floorstanding, stand-mount and centre channel loudspeakers.

The 700 Series serves the function of being able to adapt to stereo music and home cinema set-ups, featuring technologies that have dripped down from the flagship 800 Series into the 700’s more affordable form.

The 700 Series is available to purchase from September 21st, 2022 onwards.

700 Series 3 design and features

The 700 Series introduces slimmer cabinets for the first time in the range’s history, with a curved front baffle and drive units mounted in external pods. The revised form is said to reduce the impact of the loudspeaker baffle on the speaker’s performance, minimising the cabinet diffraction effect so all you hear is the music and not the cabinet adversely affecting the sound.

The new cabinets will be presented in four finishes, including an all-new Mocha finish that sports a highly grained wood finish. Mocha joins the Gloss Black and Satin White finishes and it’s these three that will be offered to most markets around the world. The fourth, Rosenut, will only be available in Asian and Pacific markets.

Four models within the 700 Series incorporate the Solid Body Tweeter-on-top design, which includes the 702 S3, 703 S3 floorstanders, 705 S3 standmount and HTM71 S3 centre speaker. The range of speakers with the tweeter-on-top design also means a whole home theatre system can be created that utilises the design.

The Tweeter-on-top design has been re-engineered for the 700 Series, with the enclosure lengthened to reduce distortion and two-point decoupling design improved, the tweeter is better isolated from the loudspeaker cabinet for a cleaner, more open soundstage.

All three-way loudspeakers feature the Biomimetic Suspension that was introduced with the 800 Series Diamond range. This suspension replaces the fabric spider found in previous generations, as Bowers & Wilkins claims the new suspension reduces “unwanted noise from the output of the spider as the midrange cone operates.”

Speakers with mid/bass drive units – 707 S3, 706 S3, 705 S3 and HTM72 S3 – benefit from upgrades too, with new motor systems and improved chassis for “cleaner output.” Bass uses B&W’s Aerofoil technology that aims to deliver cleaner, lower distortion bass.

Bowers & Wilkins 700 Series range

702 S3

Price: £5500 / $7000 / €6500

1x ø25mm (Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

1x ø150mm Continuum cone FST midrange

3x ø165mm Aerofoil Profile bass

Frequency range: 28Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 90dB

703 S3

Price: £4200 / $6000 / €5000

1x ø25mm (Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

1x ø150mm Continuum cone FST midrange

2x ø165mm Aerofoil Profile bass

Frequency range: 30Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 90dB

704 S3

Price: £3000 / $4000 / €3500

1x ø25mm diamond dome high-frequency

1x 150mm Continuum cone FST midrange

2x 250mm Aerofoil cone bass units

Frequency range: 43Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 88dB

705 S3

Price: £2600 / $3400 / €3000

1x ø25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

1x ø165mm Continuum cone bass / midrange

Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 88dB

706 S3

Price: £1650 / $2200 / €2000

1x ø25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

1x ø165mm Continuum cone bass / midrange

Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 88dB

707 S3

Price: £1300 / $1800 / €1500

1x 25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

1x 130mm Continuum cone bass / midrange

Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 84dB

HT7M1 S3

Price: £1700 / $2500 / €2000

1x 25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

1x 130mm Continuum cone FST midrange

2x 130mm Aerofoil Profile bass

Frequency range: 45Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 89dB

HT7M2 S3

Price: £1000 / $1500 / €1200

1x 25mm Decoupled Carbon Dome high-frequency

2x 130mm Continuum cone bass / midrange

Frequency range: 48Hz to 33kHz

Sensitivity: 87dB

FS-700 S3

Price: £800 / $800 / €900