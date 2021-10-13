 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bowers and Wilkins re-imagines Zeppelin wireless speaker for a new age

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

It’s been a long time since we last saw a Zeppelin speaker, but Bowers & Wilkins has brought it back, resurrecting the wireless speaker and re-imagining it for the streaming age.

Which, of course, means the latest effort is now bang up to date with all the modern trends, the new Zeppelin boasting streaming capabilities and integrated smarts.

Still keeping the distinctive Zeppelin airship appearance (or perhaps the designers were Led Zeppelin fans?), the new wireless speaker is available in two finishes: midnight grey and pearl grey.

The stand for the Zeppelin comes with switchable, dimmable ambient lighting to create a ‘halo’ lightning effect, adding a little drama to your listening sessions. At the top rear side of the unit are physical controls for operating the speaker when close up.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin onboard controls

B&W calls the new Zeppelin the “complete stereo system” in one unit, with dedicated left and right speakers around a central subwoofer with the speakers powered by 240W of amplification.

Housed in an ultra-rigid, FEA-optimised enclosure, the shape of the speaker has been carefully sculpted for the best acoustic performance, with the aim of delivering a “wide, spacious and highly accurate sound”.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin drive units

In terms of its streaming capabilities the Zeppelin boasts AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, with Spotify users able to call upon the Connect feature to stream music from the speaker. Inside the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, there’s access to streaming services such as Deezer, Last.fm, Qobuz, Soundcloud, TuneIn and Tidal, with more services added on a regular basis.

Alexa is built-in , making this the latest speaker to join the smart audio revolution, enabling the user to use spoken commands to get music up and running.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin logo

Also, this latest entry in the Zeppelin series features a digital ‘brain’ that can be upgraded over time (presumably via firmware updates), with multi-room functionality in the offing for early 2022. The introduction of that feature will allow the Zeppelin to be compatible with other new Zeppelin speakers, or, a multi-room system that incorporates B&W’s Formation range could be set up.

Priced at £699 / €799 / €799, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker is on sale from October 13th.

You might like…

Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2021: The best wireless speakers at any price

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2021: The best wireless speakers at any price

Kob Monney 2 months ago
B&W Formation Wedge Review

B&W Formation Wedge Review

Kob Monney 2 years ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.