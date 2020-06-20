Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace − How to watch tonight’s match online and on TV

Rounding out a day full of Premier League matches (four to be exact) is tonight’s face off between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, so for all the key information including the kick-off time and where to watch the match, just keep scrolling.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time

Tonight’s kick off between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will occur at exactly 7:45pm. If you fancy a bit of pre-game commentary to ease you into the match, be sure to tune in from 7:15pm.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to stream live

The only barrier of entry to watching tonight’s kick-off between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace is a TV license. That’s right, tonight’s match will air on BBC One, meaning that it’s a simple choice of flicking over to the Beeb if you want to watch the match the old fashioned way, or, if you prefer streaming online then BBC iPlayer is the way to go.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

Best VPN Deals

If you prefer to stream content online, chances are you’re also invested in keeping yourself secure from potential hackers. While anti-virus software is just the ticket for local problems, bagging a VPN can be the best way to keep yourself safe online and more importantly, keep your private data out of the hands of people who might try to use it against you.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the absolute best VPN deals that are live right now, saving you the hassle of finding them yourself and getting you one step closer to safe browsing.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…