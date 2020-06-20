Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to stream the Premier League match online

Thomas Deehan |

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace − How to watch tonight’s match online and on TV

Rounding out a day full of Premier League matches (four to be exact) is tonight’s face off between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, so for all the key information including the kick-off time and where to watch the match, just keep scrolling.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time

Tonight’s kick off between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will occur at exactly 7:45pm. If you fancy a bit of pre-game commentary to ease you into the match, be sure to tune in from 7:15pm.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to stream live

The only barrier of entry to watching tonight’s kick-off between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace is a TV license. That’s right, tonight’s match will air on BBC One, meaning that it’s a simple choice of flicking over to the Beeb if you want to watch the match the old fashioned way, or, if you prefer streaming online then BBC iPlayer is the way to go.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

