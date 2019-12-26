Bournemouth vs Arsenal − How to tune in on Amazon Prime Video

Bournemouth face Arsenal at Dean Court this afternoon, with both sides woefully out of form and languishing in the wrong half of the table. This will be Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of the Gunners, and he’s got a hell of a job on his hands. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal this afternoon, including full live stream details. And best of all, you may be able to tune in for free.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream

Amazon has exclusive rights to Bournemouth vs Arsenal, and you’ll be able to live stream the game through Prime Video.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Video, it’s a streaming platform that’s essentially Amazon’s equivalent of Netflix. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Video, and a subscription costs either £7.99 per month or £79 per year.

However, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime, and if you’re eligible for it, you can watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal for free.

Just follow this link to go straight to the match − the build-up starts at 2:30pm.

Amazon is also showing the following games on Prime Video today:

Tottenham vs Brighton (12:30pm kick-off, coverage from 11:30am)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Man Utd vs Newcastle (5:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 5pm)

Leicester vs Liverpool (4K, 8pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7:30pm)

Prime Video actually lets you multi-screen, so you can watch up to three different games at the same time. Follow this link for more details.

Alternatively, you could tune into tonight’s Amazon Goals Centre, which will show you every goal from all of today’s matches, as well as other key moments like red cards, chances and, presumably, the latest and greatest VAR controversies.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal on TV

You can watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal on a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Depending on what type of device you’re using, all you need to do to tune in is fire up the Prime Video app or visit the Prime Video site, and find the game in the listings.

If you want to watch the match on your TV but don’t own a compatible smart TV, you’ll need to get your hands on some additional hardware.

You can instead cast Prime Video to your TV from your phone, tablet or laptop, or go via an Amazon streaming device like a Fire TV Stick, or a set top box, games console or Blu-ray player.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal where you are, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal − Match preview

What has happened to Eddie Howe’s side? They’ve lost an astonishing six of their last seven games, though bizarrely their last two victories came at the expense of Man United and Chelsea. Could the pattern of taking down the big guns continue today?

Okay, Arsenal aren’t an elite side any more, but they’re still a huge club. A huge club in rapid decline.

Arsenal have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions. Club legend Freddie Ljungberg took charge in six of those matches, but was unable to get a tune out of this rabble of a team.

Having served as Arsenal’s captain during Wenger’s troubled latest years at the club, Arteta should find it easier than both Ljungberg and Unai Emery to clock the dressing room and identify any issues amongst the players.

Getting the fans on side and tempering their expectations will be another thing entirely.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …