Bose SoundSport Sale: 50% off Sweat and Weather Resistant Headphones

Spice up your workout routine with the incredible Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones, now half price at just £44.95.

When it comes to exercise, there are few motivators better than a banging soundtrack to get you past that final hurdle. It only stands to reason then that you should be equipped with some of the best sports headphones out there, specifically designed to deliver your favourite tunes with crystal clarity while you’re working out.

Bose SoundSport Headphones Deal Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones (best suited for Apple Devices) Perfect for anyone who listens to music while they exercise, these Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones have had a 50% price reduction for a limited time only.

Bose has always been one of the world’s leading headphone manufacturers, which is exactly why this limited time half price sale on the SoundSport in-ear headphones is so compelling. While the SoundSports have yet to receive an official score here at Trusted Reviews, the product has been given a respectable rating from customers via the Bose store.

One certified buyer detailed: “These are lightweight and very comfortable – they fit so well in your ear, without having to be pushed into the ear canal. They stay put, even during vigorous exercise. Sound quality is great, excellent range of tones with a real depth and richness”.

Aside from being offered in three bold colour variations, the SoundSport headphones also come with Bose’s patented StayHear tips which are designed to keep the headphones placed firmly in your ear, so you never have to worry about them popping out during those intense workout sessions.

Bose SoundSport Headphones Deal Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones (best suited for Apple Devices) Perfect for anyone who listens to music while they exercise, these Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones have had a 50% price reduction for a limited time only.

The SoundSports are also designed to stave off any sweat or harsh weather conditions that come their way – which is exactly what you need when you’re doing a parkrun against gale force winds.

The offer has already gained a large amount of attention from various outlets, so there’s no telling exactly when it’ll be available until. If you’re ready to take your exercise routine to the next level, or need that extra bit of motivation to get things started, these incredible Bose headphones are just the ticket.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.