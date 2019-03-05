Bose SoundSport Deal: Half Price off these Incredible In-Ear Headphones

Calling all exercise fanatics – Bose has slashed the price of its incredible SoundSport in-ear headphones by 50%, coming down to just £44.95.

When it comes to exercising – be it running, weight lifting or even walking the dog – nothing can motivate you quite as well as a carefully curated playlist. It only stands to reason then that your go-to workout headphones should be able to keep up with your pace whilst also delivering top quality sound to do your tunes justice.

Bose SoundSport Headphones Deal Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones (best suited for Apple Devices) Perfect for anyone who listens to music while they exercise, these Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones have had a 50% price reduction for a limited time only.

Boasting sweat and weather resistance, the SoundSport headphones can take almost anything you throw at them. Plus, with Bose’s patented StayHear tips, the headphones will stay snug in your ears regardless of your activity, giving you nothing to worry about other than beating your personal best.

While we have yet to review the SoundSports here at Trusted Reviews, the product does currently have a high rating on Bose’s store. One happy customer details: “I bought these headphones at least a month ago and use them frequently with my Apple devices. They are super comfortable, even in bed when I listen to the radio; I actually fall asleep with them.”

The particular SoundSport model that’s currently on offer is optimised for use with Apple products, as the inline mic gives you the chance to take calls without ever having to touch your phone. Of course, the headphones can still be use with Android devices but without the additional functionality of receiving calls.

Bose SoundSport Headphones Deal Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones (best suited for Apple Devices) Perfect for anyone who listens to music while they exercise, these Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones have had a 50% price reduction for a limited time only.

Even if you’ve yet to get into the swing of exercising regularly, picking up these incredible headphones while they’re on offer should give you the motivation you need to get things moving. After all, £44.95 is the cheapest price the Bose SoundSports have ever been, making this deal a winner all round.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.