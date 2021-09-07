Bose Smart Soundbar 900 promises next-level Dolby Atmos sound

Bose has announced its new Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos, as well as spatial audio tech the company says will make it an ideal all-in-one speaker for music and movies

In fact, this model is a particularly versatile soundbar with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 tech and Spotify. Thanks to HDMI Arc compatibility it’ll connect to the TV and all of your home entertainment devices via a single cable, while there’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The replacement for the existing Soundbar 700, which will rival devices Sonos Arc, is out on September 20, but costs a pretty penny at £849.99. It arrives in a pretty compact package at just 5.82cm high, 10cm deep, and 104cm long and is designed to sit beneath TVs 50-inches or below.

However, the headline feature is undoubtedly the Dolby Atmos tech Bose says it has a different take on beyond the conventional overhead sounds. The Bose PhaseGuide tech “adds other dimensions just as precisely, placing and “pinning” distinct sound to the right and left where there are no speakers. So the helicopter hovers above you — while the actors run past you, not across your screen.”

“Or the singer is standing centre-left when performing — and you hear them performing centre-left in your room. When there’s no Dolby Atmos content, the horizontal spatial effects are just as effective, and Bose TrueSpace™ technology takes over for the vertical experience, remixing signals to add “height” without adding a ceiling speaker.”

We’re looking forward to putting those bold words to the test in our review. Bose says it has combined “custom arrays, dipole transducers, and low-profile transducers with Bose spatial technologies,” for a great experience for both music and movies.

The Soundbar 900 can be combined wirelessly with the company’s bass modules and rear speakers, if you’re seeking the full home theatre experience.