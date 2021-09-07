 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 promises next-level Dolby Atmos sound

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Bose has announced its new Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos, as well as spatial audio tech the company says will make it an ideal all-in-one speaker for music and movies

In fact, this model is a particularly versatile soundbar with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 tech and Spotify. Thanks to HDMI Arc compatibility it’ll connect to the TV and all of your home entertainment devices via a single cable, while there’s also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The replacement for the existing Soundbar 700, which will rival devices Sonos Arc, is out on September 20, but costs a pretty penny at £849.99. It arrives in a pretty compact package at just 5.82cm high, 10cm deep, and 104cm long and is designed to sit beneath TVs 50-inches or below.

However, the headline feature is undoubtedly the Dolby Atmos tech Bose says it has a different take on beyond the conventional overhead sounds. The Bose PhaseGuide tech “adds other dimensions just as precisely, placing and “pinning” distinct sound to the right and left where there are no speakers. So the helicopter hovers above you — while the actors run past you, not across your screen.”

“Or the singer is standing centre-left when performing — and you hear them performing centre-left in your room. When there’s no Dolby Atmos content, the horizontal spatial effects are just as effective, and Bose TrueSpace™ technology takes over for the vertical experience, remixing signals to add “height” without adding a ceiling speaker.”

You might like…

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Kob Monney 4 months ago

We’re looking forward to putting those bold words to the test in our review. Bose says it has combined “custom arrays, dipole transducers, and low-profile transducers with Bose spatial technologies,” for a great experience for both music and movies.

The Soundbar 900 can be combined wirelessly with the company’s bass modules and rear speakers, if you’re seeking the full home theatre experience.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.