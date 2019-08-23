With a hefty £70.95 saving, buy the Bose QC 35 II headphones for just £259, down from their RRP of £329.95 at their cheapest price yet.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones Now £259 (save £70.95)

A banging deal courtesy of the Amazon End of Summer sale, get a fantastic pair of headphones at industry leading level and benefit from an extensively feature-packed bit of headgear.

Now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon, make the most of the 22% saving before it ends along with the rest of the sale on August 30 and make the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones yours for £259.

Delivering supreme sound, partnered with volume optimised EQ and the Bose Connect smartphone app, experience every perfect note and diction of both music and podcasts, able to shape exactly how you want to hear it by setting your own preferences. With the Bose QC 35 II headphones, you can always expect incredible sound quality, especially when it comes to blocking out background noise.

Completely soundproof, the noise cancellation technology of the Bose QC 35 II headphones means you can adapt to your environment and choose the degree to which you drown out the outside. Simply tap the Action button and choose between high, low or off.

For incoming calls, noise cancellation also plays a key role in ensuring both you and the person on the other end can clearly hear. With a dual-mic system, the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones can listen out for that background buzzing and reject it to ensure clarity in calls.

For the smart home user, these headphones also come with Alexa built-in, able to answer your every need without you even looking at your phone. Skip songs, ask for the weather report — whatever you want Alexa can most likely do; she’ll even read you the news.

A powerful set of headphones also deserves a powerful battery. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows you a whopping up to 20 hours of wireless playback time, whilst you can benefit from up to 40 hours when in wired mode.

Get your hands on the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones in the Amazon End of Summer sale and they can be yours for £259, £70.95 less than their original RRP.

