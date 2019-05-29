Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 set to replace the QC35

Pre-orders have begun for Bose’s new noise-cancelling headphones. Retailing for £349/$399, the Noise Cancelling 700 appear to be replacements for Bose’s well-regarded and popular QuietComfort range

With the likes of Sony and B&W raising the quality of noise-cancelling headphones, Bose’s answer is to introduce a brand new effort in the Noise Cancelling Headphone 700.

While the name doesn’t roll off the tongue in the same way as the QC35, they are packed with features you’d expect as well as some you wouldn’t. Bluetooth, and of course noise-cancellation are onboard, with Bose emphasising the latter’s four microphone system that can pick up and isolate your voice when noise-cancellation is in use. If a wired connection is preferred, the headphone ships with a 1m cable.

Related: Best noise-cancelling headphones

In terms of design they look more ergonomic than the QC35s, with a slicker profile. Bose say the 700’s brand-new acoustic design should offer slightly better noise-cancelling performance than the QC35, with its proprietary TriPort technology using external ports to “vent the earcups and effectively enlarge the acoustic volume”, producing a better performance from a smaller, lighter headphone.

Your choice of voice assistants are built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, while there’s no love for Microsoft’s Cortana. You can choose your preference in the Bose Music app and the assistant is activated via a press of the lower button on the right earcup.

Similar to Microsoft’s Surface Headphones, the 700s include controllable noise-cancelling with 11 levels of increasing strength. To hear what’s around you, a button can be pressed to engage Quick Conversation mode, pausing the music and letting the surrounding noise through.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature is AR support. Bose say it’s the first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that uses wearable audio products, mobile devices and apps, to deliver “new ways to travel, exercise, learn, play and more by augmenting your world with content for your ears instead of your eyes.”

Touch controls are included, while the battery life appears to be a fair bit less than its immediate rivals with only 20 hours on the clock. A full battery charge takes 2.5 hours with 15 minutes providing 3.5 hours of playback. Colours are a choice of black and silver finishes.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are set to go on sale June 20th.

Source: 9to5Mac