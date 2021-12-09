Bose introduces its rugged new Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex

Bose has just announced the latest addition to its SoundLink range of Bluetooth speakers with the ultra-rugged SoundLink Flex.

The Flex features a durable design so it is safe to take to the beach, park, shower or just listen to music around your home.

There’s a silicone back and powder-coated steel grille to protect the Flex from drops, peeling or flaking, and the speaker is resistant to both corrosion and UV light.

It’s water resistant up to IP67 as well, and the acoustic components are tightly sealed to ensure water, dust and dirt stay out.

The Flex comes with a utility loop you can attach to a carabiner or backpack or hang from a hook, and the speaker can even float, so if you drop it in the ocean you’ve got a decent chance of retrieving it before it ends up lost at sea. It measures 20.1 x 5.2 x 9cm and weighs just 0.59kg, making it great for travelling.

Bose also claims it offers the best audio performance for a portable speaker of its size, but we’ll have to be the judge of that when we review the device.

Inside there’s a custom transducer to maximise clarity and deliver big bass. It also features dual-opposing passive radiators for a more powerful sound, along with Bose’s own digital signal processing (DSP) tech to limit distortion.

This is the first Bluetooth speaker to take advantage of Bose’s PositionIQ tech. This feature allows the speaker to automatically detect orientation and deliver lifelike sound no matter the way around the device is positioned.

The Flex includes a number of playback buttons, along with a built-in mic so you can make calls and chat with your phone’s voice assistant through the speaker. It’s also compatible with the Bose Connect app, so you can personalise your settings in there too. It is also capable of remembering up to eight phones or tablets, allowing users to move from device to device seamlessly. You can even use voice prompts when pairing devices for the first time.

Battery life weighs in at 12 hours on one charge, which should be enough to get you through any family gathering or day out this winter.

The SoundLink Flex is available to pre-order today from Bose.co.uk, or you can pick it up from Amazon using the link above from December 16 (just in time for Christmas). The speaker comes in Black, White Smoke and Stone Blue colours and is priced at £149.95.