Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones get £160 Black Friday price slash

The excellent Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones are heavily discounted in one of the very best Black Friday UK deals around and they’re probably the pick of some tasty looking headphones deals.
The active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones are available for just £130 right now. That’s a price slash of over £160 compared to their usual £290 RRP
The comfortable over-ear wired headphones are available in two flavours – for Samsung/Android devices as well as Apple devices. They both have a 56-inch cable with an incline microphone and require a single AAA battery to power that noise cancelling tech.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Black Friday price slash
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
Save a whopping £160 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort 25 over-ear ANC headphones – now under £130.
The QC25 cans earned a solid 8/10 score from Trusted Reviews, with particular praise reserved for the excellent noise cancellation, big sound and high-grade build.
In the review, we said the ANC tech was the key reason to buy these headphones.
“While they sound very good, the appeal of these headphones is absolutely tied to their excellent active noise cancellation,” our review reads. “They take a lot of the stress out of busy, noisy environments and stop you from having to turn up your music to compete. While some models may be slightly better at delivering music in quiet rooms, there are few better that the QuietComfort 25 for doing so in loud ones.”
There are some really great Black Friday headphone deals around, but if killing out background noise is your top priority, you probably won’t find a better one than this.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Black Friday price slash
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Wired Headphones for Apple Devices - Black
Save a whopping £160 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort 25 over-ear ANC headphones – now under £130.
Even more Black Friday content
- Black Friday Smartwatch
- Black Friday Fitness Tracker
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Apple Watch Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth
An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.