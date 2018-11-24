Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones get £160 Black Friday price slash

The excellent Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones are heavily discounted in one of the very best Black Friday UK deals around and they’re probably the pick of some tasty looking headphones deals.

The active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones are available for just £130 right now. That’s a price slash of over £160 compared to their usual £290 RRP

The comfortable over-ear wired headphones are available in two flavours – for Samsung/Android devices as well as Apple devices. They both have a 56-inch cable with an incline microphone and require a single AAA battery to power that noise cancelling tech.

The QC25 cans earned a solid 8/10 score from Trusted Reviews, with particular praise reserved for the excellent noise cancellation, big sound and high-grade build.

In the review, we said the ANC tech was the key reason to buy these headphones.

“While they sound very good, the appeal of these headphones is absolutely tied to their excellent active noise cancellation,” our review reads. “They take a lot of the stress out of busy, noisy environments and stop you from having to turn up your music to compete. While some models may be slightly better at delivering music in quiet rooms, there are few better that the QuietComfort 25 for doing so in loud ones.”

There are some really great Black Friday headphone deals around, but if killing out background noise is your top priority, you probably won’t find a better one than this.

Even more Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.