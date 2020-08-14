Bose is prepping not one, but two new earbuds in the Earbuds 500 and Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Bose wireless earbuds.

These earbuds aren’t Bose first foray into the true wireless market, of course. We reviewed the fitness-orientated SoundSport Free in 2018, but these look to be serious contenders to Apple, Sennheiser and Sony.

And as those names show, the competition in the market is tough and getting tougher with each new launch. Bose seem reasonably confident they have what it takes.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bose Earbuds 500, and Earbuds Noise Cancelling 700.

How much will the Bose Earbuds 500, Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 cost?

Bose has announced both pairs of true wireless, but not attached a price to either one. Bose isn’t afraid of pitching their headphones at the premium end of the market, and considering the Earbuds 500 are replacing the SoundSport Free – which cost £180 – expect those earbuds to cost around the same.

And the fact that the Noise Cancelling 700 have ANC means they’ll be more expensive. £250 wouldn’t be out of the question, nor would the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2‘s £279. Expect them to be on the pricey side.

When will the Bose Earbuds 500, Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 be released?

Bose has been a bit mysterious with the listing on its website, stating both headphones will be launching “later in 2020”. Well, perhaps that’s not so mysterious then…

There’s a chance they could show up at the reconfigured IFA 2020 show, but we don’t have confirmation of Bose’s attendance. In any case, September would seem a good month to at least announce the headphones in the run-up to Christmas.

What do the Bose Earbuds 500, Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 look like?

Both wireless earbuds look alike and fairly incongruous in terms of design. Thanks to the unboxing video below that – rather suspiciously – has not been taken down, the NC Earbuds 700 come in a fairly big, glossy charging case, which has LED battery indicators on the front: a Bluetooth pairing button and another button on the front that we’re not sure what it is.

They sport a bulbous look that’s become atypical of true wireless designs, feature wing-stabilisers and look as if they only come in a black finish, for now.

According to Bose’s own page, the Earbuds 500 are smaller and sleeker than the SoundSport Free. They both have touch controls and silicone ear-tips with a choice of different sizes should the default option not fit. There are little LED lights to indicate when they’re connected, being charged etc. The case supports Qi-charging, but for those without a compatible mat, there’s a USB-C cable for connection to a power source.

What features do they Bose Earbuds 500, Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 have?

Reading into what Bose has already written about the headphones, we can expect Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. We’ll take a gander they’ll follow the lead of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, and support AAC and SBC audio codecs. Bluetooth 5.0 is an absolute certainty.

With the Earbuds 500, we’d deduce they’ll have similar features to the SoundSport Free. Expect an IPX4 rating if not more: Bose’s fancy-sounding volume-optimised EQ and potentially 15 hours of battery life – five in the earbuds, 10 in the charging case, although we’re hoping for more as that rather meagre considering the 24-hour average in the market.

The unboxing video also proved helpful in terms of gleaning more info about the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. On the back of the box (which is labelled QuietComfort Earbuds), it says it has noise cancelling (of course), Transparency Mode, water and sweat-resistance and up to six hours of battery life in the earbuds, with the Qi-certified case proffering an extra 12. That’s 18 hours – probably enough for a couple of days of reasonable use.

Bose must be packing some serious noise-cancellation performance, as that’s less than Apple, Sony and Sennheiser’s total battery life. To Bose’s credit, they say the NC Earbuds 700 is designed to deliver “noise cancellation that’s comparable to our most powerful banded headphones”. As always, we’ll have to wait and see.

Interest in these earbuds is high, and we hope they’re as good as Bose believes them to be. We’ll have to wait to find out more, but be sure to check out this page as more details spill out.

