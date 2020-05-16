Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke − How to watch this afternoon’s Revierderby

On March 11, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat FC Köln 2-1. 65 days later, the Bundesliga has groaned into gear again, controversially, perhaps even foolishly, early. The pick of today’s fixtures is the Revierderby, with Borussia Dortmund set to take on the local enemy, Schalke. And it’s not just bragging rights at stake, with the hosts currently second in the standings and the visitors locked in a battle for European football. Here’s how to tune in to Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke today.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke kick-off time

Dortmund vs Schalke is set to kick off at 2:30pm BST, which is 3:30pm local time in Dortmund − where the game is being played.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke is being shown on BT Sport 1. Coverage will begin at 2pm BST.

Though of course, don’t expect much of an atmosphere. The game is being played in front of an empty Yellow Wall at an empty Westfalenstadion. Let’s hope the commentary team hits the ground running.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke − Match preview

Wherever you stand on the decision to restart the Bundesliga in the middle of the pandemic, let’s all hope that this weekend’s proceedings do not have disastrous repercussions, as many fear they could.

There are so many questions though. Will there be pre-match handshakes? Will players be willing to mark each other? Will there be walls at free-kicks? And what about celebrations? Throw-ins?

Dortmund were in excellent form before the league was suspended, having won five of their last six league games. Schalke were not. They’d won just won of their past eight league matches, drawing four of the others. In fact, they’ve won just twice since the turn of the year.

Yet Die Knappen come into this weekend sixth in the league, thanks largely to their excellent form in the early stages of the campaign.

Anything can happen in a derby, but in order to stand a chance today, they’ll have to hope that the unexpected break has broken the rhythm of Dortmund’s teenage sensations, Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland.

