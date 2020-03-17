Bored with Netflix already? Relive the best retro British game shows instead

We’re only at the start of what threatens to be a long few months of limited contact with the outside world and we’ll be honest, we’re already rattling through our Netflix watch list.

With no live sports to enjoy, it’s only a matter of time before we resort to playing Monopoly or having a spring clean around the house. Heaven forbid.

So, before we reach dire straits, we feel it’s a public service to our fellow Brits to pass on a YouTube channel that’s appeared like a mirage on our immediate horizon.

RetroUKTV2, although likely to be flouting some serious copyright restrictions, is a treasure trove of 80s, 90s, and 2000s game shows from a golden age of British television.

Whether you’re all about Blockbusters (162 episodes), Fun House (33 episodes), Big Break (22 episodes) or Bullseye (83 episodes), there’s enough here to keep you going through a pretty substantial period of self-isolation.

Related: Disney Plus UK

And the hits keep on coming too. Challenge Anneka (43 episodes), The Krypton Factor (39 episodes), Family Fortunes (165 episodes) and even nine episodes of the classic prank show Beadle’s About are all available on demand.

If you’re in the mood for some later series, The Weakest Link (117 episodes), Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Deal Or No Deal are all available via the channel.

Remember, we’re talking 25+ years ago for some of these shows, so it’s entirely possible Jim Davidson says something massively inappropriate on one of the episodes of Big Break, while good old Bruce Forsyth’s Generation Game might seem like his continuous efforts to hit on much younger women.

With any luck, though, the selection on offer will bring back fine memories of the great British game show, rather than remind you of a best-forgotten bygone era. Altogether now… “It’s only a game so put up a real good fight, I’m gonna be snookering you tonight…”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …