Bored during lockdown? Olympus is offering free photography lessons

Olympus is offering a range of free camera lessons, to help you make productive use of your time during Covid-19 lockdown. The ‘Home with Olympus’ programme started life as a set of online opportunities for photographers, but now it’s flourished into a huge online learning resource, with streamed events, expert advice and dedicated tutoring.

With millions of people around the world stuck at home, with plenty of time on their hands, Olympus reckons now is the time to pick up that camera you’ve been neglecting and learn how to use it. It’s a great time to learn a new skill.

So, what exactly is on offer?

Firstly, Olympus users can book one-to-one ‘Guru Sessions’ completely free. It’s a great opportunity to get some in-depth advice on how to get the best out of your camera. Non-Olympus users are welcome to apply too.

There are a range of experts, with different focuses, that camera and audio enthusiasts can book sessions with. They cover everything from sound recording, to portrait photography and wildlife photography. You can book your session here.

Secondly, the company is offering a range of online talks. Both live ones via Facebook, or pre-recorded tech talks. It’s another great way to get insight into how best to use your camera and how to master techniques and the tech itself, to produce great photography.

Take a look at an example here on Tech Talks or take a look at the video below on how to photograph your pets.

Finally, a range of blogs, video talks and Q&As are helping to provide stay-at-home photographers with some inspiration. A great library of starting points is already building up and might be just what you need to get started on a photography project. Visit the Olympus blogs here and technique examples here.

For more info on what’s coming up, follow this link.

