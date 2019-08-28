Borderlands 3 System Requirements: Here’s what you’ll need to play it on PC

2K and Gearbox Software have unveiled all of the system requirements for Borderlands 3 on PC, showing exactly what player’s gaming rigs will need for the upcoming shooter.

Set to launch on September 13 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Borderlands 3 is poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases with fans eagerly awaiting everything about it.

The minimum and recommended system requirements alongside other more detailed graphics settings were shared on the official website earlier this week, and there’s a lot of new information to dig through.

We’ve included the requirements below, which focus on 1440p and 1080p resolutions specifically, so players will know exactly where their gaming machine falls in the equation.

Borderlands 3 system requirements

MINIMUM SPECS – 1080p Gaming

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

Memory – 6GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)

HDD – 75 GB

RECOMMENDED SPECS – 1440P Gaming

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

HDD – 75 GB

You can find more detailed information on specific graphics settings such as motion blur, texture streaming and screen-space reflections over on the Borderlands 3 website. It’s unconfirmed whether Gearbox plan to implement ray tracing or other innovative techniques into the shooter yet, although we certainly wouldn’t say no to such things if they were introduced.

I had a chance to go hands-on with Borderlands 3 for a handful of hours earlier this month, and came away very impressed with Gearbox Software’s latest effort: ‘Borderlands 3 continues to impress, and has all the ingredients to be one of the 2019’s best shooters for many reasons. It plays well, offers ample variety and promises yet more surprises that are to be uncovered. Of the three Vault Hunters I’ve tried, they’re all incredibly fun and present a unique way to play.’

