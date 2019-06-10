Borderlands 3 prequel DLC is out now — and it’s free

A new chunk of Borderlands 2 campaign DLC has arrived to set the stage for Borderlands 3’s release this September, and it’s free for owners of Borderlands 2 or Borderlands: The Handsome Jack Collection until July 8.

The DLC, entitled Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary, can be picked up on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam. The story, which takes directly after Borderlands 2’s existing campaign, will see Sanctuary under siege, as you step back into the role of any of the six Borderlands 2 characters to batter another villain and hoover up some high-tier loot.

If you have Borderlands 2, it’s free. Good news. If you don’t have Borderlands 2, you can buy it and then this DLC is free. It’s worth jumping onto this one right now, because after June 9th the DLC will cost £11.99, which is very much not free.

The Handsome Jack collection is currently going free until July 2 for PlayStation Plus subscribers, it’s also on the Xbox Game Pass program as a free game for subscribers to that, and if you shop on Steam the whole collection is 97 percent off, so there’s no shortage of places eager to give it away.

Finally, don’t worry if there’s only a half-completed Borderlands 2 file sat on whichever platform you’ve been playing it on. Boot the DLC up for the first time and you’ll be able to create a brand-new Level 30 Vault Hunter and get straight into the action, lootin’ and shootin’ everything in sight.

There’s also a new Borderlands 3 trailer, to cap off the whole E3 experience.