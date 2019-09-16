Borderlands 3 launch achieves the “best numbers in Gearbox history”

2K and Gearbox Software have delved into the launch performance of Borderlands 3, boasting the “best numbers” in the developer’s history this weekend.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford seemingly didn’t leave Twitter over the weekend, retweeting cosplay, fan impressions and goodness knows what else to his 640,000+ followers.

He also shared exactly how Borderlands 3 performed across its highly anticipated launch, having always been poised to be one of 2019’s biggest releases. Turns out, it’s that and then some.

According to Pitchford, Borderlands 3 achieved the “best numbers in Gearbox history” with concurrent players more than doubling that highest ever count for the series on PC. Given the massive popularity of the franchise, this is no small feat.

Related: Best FPS Games

“Fun Fact: On PC, the data is that the launch day peak concurrent players of Borderlands 3 is about *twice-as-high* as the all time peak concurrent players of Borderlands 2. WOW! You guys are great!,” said Pitchford in a tweet.

Borderlands 3 is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with the latter being a timed-exclusive on the Epic Games Store for six months. This move hasn’t gone down well with fans, but seemingly hasn’t stopped them from picking the game up.

The second installment sold something in the realm of 22 million copies, a number which has likely grown leading up to the launch of this third entry and its prologue downloadable content. The franchise is an undeniable blockbuster, and we’re curious to see how this new experience evolves going forward.

We only received review code for Borderlands 3 on launch day, and I’m working my way through it right now to deliver our complete verdict on one of the year’s biggest shooters. So far it’s enjoyable with an unhealthy dose of meme-filled writing. For now, here’s my preview impressions:

‘I still don’t gel with the sense of humour and its over-the-top world building, but treated as little more than a stylish background for the shooter action, it’s a worthwhile sacrifice to enjoy one of the most robust team-based experiences I’ve seen in quite some time. Claptrap still sucks, though.’

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…