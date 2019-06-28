Don’t let the gameplay stop. Buy a 128GB SanDisk Micro SD card for just £14.99, saving you £20 off the retail price.

Courtesy of Base.com, get a nifty slice of extra storage for your devices with the SanDisk Micro SD card, equipped with a 128GB capacity, for £14.99 — down from £34.99. A not too shabby £20 discount, and one of the cheapest prices around right now for a 128GB model.

Best SanDisk Micro SD Memory Card Deal SanDisk 128 GB Ultra A1 Micro SD Card with Adapter (SDSQUAR-128G-GN6MA) Compatible with a number of devices, get a swish amount of extra storage to boost your devices, from the Nintendo Switch to Android smartphones and tablets.

Of course, the SanDisk Micro SD card is compatible with a number of devices, ensuring you avoid that dreaded ‘Storage is almost full’ alert every time. From Android handsets to tablets, this card can ensure faster a processor speed with its A1 rating, including app launching, gameplay and overall device functionality, as well as providing further storage for your digital data.

Speaking from personal experience, the Nintendo Switch can definitely benefit from a memory boost. Given that the console only comes with 32GB of onboard storage, you’ll be reaching for some expandable memory before you know it, so why not bag it with a bargain as well?

If the Nintendo Switch isn’t your thing (um, okay then…), it goes without saying that there’s plenty else on offer with this fantastic SanDisk Micro SD deal. Able to store photos and Full HD videos, it also comes with a transfer speed of 100MB/s — that’s 1000 photos in just one minute, making it easy for you to manage and move around your files.

With the SanDisk Memory Zone app you can even monitor how much memory you’ve got left and where your storage is being taken up for better overall management of your Micro SD card. Getting a bit full? It might be time to back up your holiday snaps elsewhere so you can get back to shooting.

It’s never a bad idea to have a few SanDisk Micro SD cards in your inventory, and at this price, it really is a no brainer. Down to £14.99 from £34.99, you won’t want to miss out on this cracking deal.

