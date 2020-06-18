Bang & Olufsen has announced its first pair of fitness focused headphones in the Beoplay E8 Sport.

The true wireless earbuds combine B&O’s premium audio performance and design, with the features required by professional athletes.

The earbuds’ design features the ever-present anodised aluminium ring, and the B&O logo has been redesigned with a sporty twist. The ridged gripped detail makes it easier to adjust the earbuds with wet hands, while the touch and swipe controls mean runners can skip tracks, take calls and activate Transparency Mode quickly.

The Beoplay E8 Sport have a variety of ear tips and fins for a secure fit. Certified at IP57, they can withstand dust, sweat and being dunked into a metre of water for 30 minutes. The earbuds take advantage of Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX codecs for stable connectivity and audio reproduction across Android and iOS devices.

We gave the Beoplay E8 3rd gen true wireless four out of five stars, praising the excellent audio quality, fit and design.

The earbuds come with a rubber and textured silicone wireless charging case, five ear-tips, three ear-fins and a USB-C charging cable. You get a choice of two colours: Oxygen Blue and Black.

On the E8 Sport, Christoffer Poulsen, Bang & Olufsen VP of Product Management , said: “There are three elements that people are specifically looking for in a set of sports earbuds: a waterproof and customizable design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts, playtime that lasts way beyond the finish line and, most importantly, excellent sound quality – everyone tells us that nothing is more important than powerful music that can motivate, push you further and perform at your best.”

The B&O Beoplay E8 Sport are priced at £300 and will be available at Bang & Olufsen’s online store, B&O retail stores and through select third-party retailers from July 9th.

