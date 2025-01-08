Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bluetti Apex 300 power station can recharge your electric car

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Portable power station manufacturer Bluetti has revealed a duo of next-generation products for on the go charging.

The company, which has earned a Trusted Reviews award for its Bluetti AC60 power station in 2023, is putting its best best-foot forward in 2025 with the new Apex and EnergyPro products that it says will spearhead its leadership in clean energy storage.

The Apex 300, which will go on sale before the summer, is described as an all-in-one solution for the home backups and camping trips off the grid.

Rather than just charging your phone, this model can replenish an electric car. There’s enough power to keep your home appliances going for a week if there are extended outages. This model can provide 120V and 240V at the same time, you’ll be able to use your washing machine and dryer.

There’s a charging capacity of a whopping 30,720W and it can be replenished in just 45 minutes to reach 80% of that capacity. You can also charge it via solar, via the car, or at EV stations.

Apex 300 Front
Bluetti Apex 300

Meanwhile, the new EnergyPro 6K (below) is designed for small to medium homes and businesses, and to be modular for users with greater needs. You can connect up to five of these units to “achieve substantial power output and storage capabilities to weather extended blackouts or support small off-grid farms,” the company says in a press release.

This model will hook up to rooftop solar systems and store the excess power for when you need it most. It can also be replenished by EV, which might be handy during the power cut.

“This comprehensive energy solution ensures uninterrupted power in any situation, without relying on the grid or favourable weather conditions,” Bluetti says.

The EnergyPro 6K will also be out between April and the end of June this year.

BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K

